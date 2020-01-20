Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man who opened his door to a woman he knew, ended up shot in the buttocks by two men who entered his apartment instead.
Dallas officers responded to the shooting call in the 2700 block of Gaston Avenue at 9:40 a.m.
Two witnesses inside the apartment told police two men assaulted the victim with a handgun, then shot him multiple times.
The men then demanded property from the victim before shooting him again. They took cash and property before fleeing the location.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, but he was up and talking prior to being transported.