HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is dead and two others have been arrested after a burglary led to a police chase in a U-Haul truck in Houston early Tuesday morning, police said.
Police told KTRK that the incident started after an off-duty officer saw the suspects breaking into a local convenience store at around midnight. As officers were arriving to the store, the three suspects drove away in a U-Haul truck.
Police began chasing the truck as it reportedly went through neighborhoods and onto service roads. During the chase, one of the suspects jumped off and was arrested shortly after.
According to police, another suspect apparently fell off the U-Haul truck and was run over by the back wheels. KTRK reports the suspect was hanging out of the truck.
The suspect who was run over was pronounced dead.
During the chase, the driver also reportedly hit a Houston police car.
The chase eventually ended after the truck went over spike strips. The driver was taken into custody.
According to police, the two suspects who were arrested could face murder charges and other charges related to the alleged burglary.