FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Cowboys player appears to be in a battle of his own ahead of this season’s Super Bowl as he looks to protect his defense’s signature name.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence responded to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport about San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander filing a trademark application for the name “Hot Boyzz.”

The only problem is that the name “Hot Boyz” has been penned by members of the Cowboys defense and that the 49ers’ “Hot Boyzz” are — what Lawrence calls — “imposters.”

Rapoport tweeted Tuesday morning that Alexander filed trademark applications for “Hot Boyzz” and “Hot Boyzz University” ahead of the 49ers’ Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with replying to Rapoport’s tweet with a GIF of a generic application being denied with a stamp, Lawrence also tweeted a message about the filing.

“Appreciate everyone keeping me updated on the imposters. But, please believe my legal team has been monetering [sic] the situation and has already taken the steps to protect our TM. Only one @HotBoyzTM don’t matter how many ‘Z’s’ they put on it. #LawyerUp,” Lawrence tweeted.

Members of the Cowboys’ “Hot Boyz,” such as Jaylon Smith and Antwaun Woods, also tweeted their support for Lawrence using emojis in response to his tweet.

The Cowboys’ “Hot Boyz” have become known throughout the Dallas fan base with players wearing jewelry pieces bedazzled with the name and other types of merchandise like hats.