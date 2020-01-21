DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton say a man who allegedly charged officers, with a cleaver and frying pan in his hands, has been shot dead.

Officials say the incident began just before 3:00 a.m. at The Forum at Denton Station, an apartment complex in the 200 block of Inman Street.

Dispatchers with 911 received several calls from residents saying a man was banging on doors, yelling for someone to let him in. The callers also reported the man had a frying pan in his hand, “and that he was shattering all of the light fixtures” in the breezeway.

When officers arrived at the complex, less than two miles from the University of North Texas campus, and began searching for the suspect, a man came out of an apartment and according to officials “immediately began advancing down the stairs toward the officers.”

Officers say they saw the man had a “cleaver and a frying pan in his hands” and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapons, but he didn’t. Police then allegedly took more serious steps to try and stop the man.

“The Taser struck the suspect, who fell, but immediately got up and began advancing toward the officers again. An officer discharged his weapon and struck the suspect, who fell to the ground,” Denton police said in a press release statement.

As police called for help and began performing life saving measures, it was discovered that one of the responding officer had been stabbed by the suspect.

Both the suspect, whose name has not been released, and the injured officer were taken to a local hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead on arrival. The injured officer, who is new to the department but has more than 10 years law enforcement experience, is stable with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being handled by the Texas Rangers.