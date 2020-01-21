DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a woman in a deadly hit-and-run in which she allegedly struck and killed a man riding a moped.
It happened on Monday, January 20 around 1:30 a.m.
Police said Illiane Quevedo Meza, 20, was driving a sedan on 6000 N. Central Expressway in the right lane behind the man on his moped.
Police said Quevedo Meza struck the moped knocking the man to the ground in the right lane of traffic.
Quevedo Meza kept on driving, but was stopped a short distance away by another squad car.
The victim, who has not been identified, was run over while lying in the right lane of traffic by another vehicle.
Quevedo Meza was arrested for suspicion of DWI and failure to stop and render aid in the deadly incident.
The moped the victim was riding was a black 2019 IceBear Challenger.