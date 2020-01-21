



– The man who said a Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy abused him while in custody last October shared his story from jail on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Ramos, 22, who told CBS 11 he has four possession charges, and “some drug habits,” said Deputy Austin Palmer abused his authority by using a taser on him while he was handcuffed.

Deputy Palmer was arrested last week and charged with official oppression and assault.

“This cop needs to face the music, because what he’s doing ain’t right,” said Ramos.

Sheriff Marion Brown called it an isolated but criminal act.

Deputy Palmer is accused of assault with bodily injury after investigators validated Jeremiah Ramos’ claim against him.

“He turns around and tases me in my stomach. The detectives said he tased me twice,” said Ramos. “When I came back to, he put it to my throat and said if I say another word, he would tase me in my throat.”

Sheriff Brown said Deputy Palmer violated the law when a handcuffed Ramos was tased while sitting in the deputy’s cruiser.

It was Ramos’ mother who made the claim against Deputy Palmer.

“We were able to locate corroborated evidence that a crime occurred at hands of one of our own deputies,” Sheriff Brown said last Friday.

“I let my mom know, and without her, none of this would be possible. She pushed the issue. Said to be honest with the issue, the same with you and she would do her best to get these officers for what they did to me,” Ramos said.

Another Dallas County deputy was on the scene that night. He is also under investigation but so far has not been accused of a crime.

He did not initially report the tasing.