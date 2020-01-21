  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Domestic Incident, Frances Way, Richardson, Shooting

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after he was shot during a “domestic incident” in Richardson, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Frances Way near Bowser Road.

A man who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are calling the shooting a “domestic incident” and say they are talking with those involved in the incident.

Police have not said if there have been any arrests made as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply