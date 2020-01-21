Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after he was shot during a “domestic incident” in Richardson, police say.
Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Frances Way near Bowser Road.
A man who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are calling the shooting a “domestic incident” and say they are talking with those involved in the incident.
Police have not said if there have been any arrests made as the investigation continues.