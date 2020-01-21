Comments
GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls and an 18-year-old male with a pipe.
Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Jesus Alberto Torres two days ago in the 3600 block of Greenbrook St.
Torres had assaulted three different people during an argument. None of the victim’s were seriously injured during the incident.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault.
His bond was set at $18,500.