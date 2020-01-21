LIVE COVERAGESenate Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Arrest, Crime, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, injury, Jesus Alberto Torres, pipe, Teenagers

GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls and an 18-year-old male with a pipe.

Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Jesus Alberto Torres two days ago in the 3600 block of Greenbrook St.

Jesus Alberto Torres, 23 (credit: Hood County Sheriff’s Office)

Torres had assaulted three different people during an argument. None of the victim’s were seriously injured during the incident.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault.

His bond was set at $18,500.

Comments

Leave a Reply