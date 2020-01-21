FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Another major car crash was caught on camera Monday on a notorious Fort Worth curve that produced a viral video two years ago.

The curve on South Hulen Street is one the City of Fort Worth was expected to address with several additional traffic safety measures in 2018, but most of them were never implemented.

Monday’s video, captured by a home security camera, shows an SUV northbound on Hulen entering a long left curve to the left.

Instead of following the turn though, the driver continued in a straight line, jumping the sidewalk, slamming through a backyard fence and head-on into a tree.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

Yvonne Brady, whose camera also captured a car sliding around a man on the sidewalk in 2018, said it’s at least the fourth time a car has ended up on her property since then.

“One of these days, I’m afraid, it’s going to be a child,” she said. “And I don’t want anybody to get hit, but especially not a little school kid who’s just trying to get to and from school.”

Brady’s neighbor, Farouk Khtib, had a work crew out Tuesday repairing two walls and a garage door from the most recent crash into his house. He could remember at least eight incidents on his property since he has owned the home.

After the 2018 incident, Fort Worth installed seven flashing LED turn signs on Hulen. Two have been knocked down by crashes and not replaced. The lights are not working on two more signs.

Plans for an electronic speed detection sign, and a lower speed limit on the turn, were never completed.

Tanya Brooks, an assistant director for traffic management with the city, said a traffic signal that was expected along the turn at Trail Lake Drive In 2019, is now expected to be completed by early summer of 2020.

She also said crews would repair and replace broken or missing lighted turn signs.

Brady and Khtib both advocated again Tuesday for a guard rail or barrier to protect pedestrians and property. That option was abandoned by the traffic department in 2018, citing concerns over it interfering with a buried gas line. Bother owners said they have been advised installing barriers on their own properties could put them at risk for lawsuits, from drivers who are almost sure to run into them.

Brady said she’s not waiting around for a fix any longer, and had already contacted a realtor about moving off of the corner.