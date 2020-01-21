FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is issuing a warning about marijuana edibles.
“Get caught here with food or drink infused with THC and you could get in more trouble than possessing a bag of weed,” a voice says on a YouTube video produced by the DA’s office.
The DA’s Office says more North Texans are coming back from trips to states where marijuana is legal, bringing home THC-laced souvenirs.
But in Texas, they’re not legal and Tarrant County DA Sharen Wilson says it can be like getting caught with crack cocaine or heroin.
The reason is brownies, cookies and cupcakes baked with THC extract likely weigh more than four grams and that kicks up the penalty to a second degree felony.
The DA’s Office says that means spending up to 20 years in state prison.
