DALLAS (HOODLINE) – Want to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Dallas? From a Russian eatery to an Asian fusion dining establishment with rooftop bar, read on for the latest destinations to open for business around town.
Bubala Cafe & Grill
Bubala Cafe & Grill is a Georgian and Uzbek restaurant that recently made its debut at 17479 Preston Road in North Dallas.
As noted on CultureMap Dallas, Bubala Cafe & Grill specializes in home-style Russian fare, along with traditional dishes from Uzbekistan and Georgia like khachapuri, a Georgian bread filled with cheese.
Soco Coffee House and Bistro
New to 9660 Audelia Road, Suite 123 in Lake Highlands is Soco Coffee House and Bistro, a cafe that serves all-day brunch, espresso, coffee, tea and more.
On the menu, look for plates such as ancient grain porridge, smoked salmon toast, biscuits with jam, huevos rancheros, a breakfast burrito, white bean chili with chicken and Monte Cristo sliders, consisting of turkey, ham and melted cheese on egg-battered brioche buns.
Sky Blossom
Now open in downtown Dallas’ Main Street District is Sky Blossom, a bar and Asian fusion bistro that can be found at 1514 Elm St., Suite 611.
Menu items range from fried spring rolls, dumplings, shishito peppers and mini shrimp cakes to lamb chops, spicy tuna tacos with a seaweed shell, beef short rib phở and stir-fried lemongrass with jasmine rice, scallions, jalapeños, yellow onions and a choice of protein.