DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the 11th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patient was 34 years of age without any underlying medical conditions and a resident of Dallas County.

This death is the 10th adult flu-related death in addition to the one confirmed pediatric flu-related death and two possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths that are pending Medical Examiner’s confirmation of cause of death.

“These flu deaths continue to remind us of the seriousness of the flu, and how important it is for everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccine and practice prevention measures”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.

“Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease-to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception.

It is not too late to receive your seasonal flu vaccine.

DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children at the following community outreach locations:

Thursday, January 23, 2020

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Eastfield Community College (C-139)

3737 Motley Dr.

Mesquite, TX 75150

Saturday, January 25, 2020

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Pleasant Grove Christian Church

1324 Pleasant Dr.

Dallas, TX 75217

Thursday, January 30, 2020

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

South Branch Garland Library

4845 Broadway Ave.

Garland, TX 75043

Friday, January 31, 2020

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Austin Street Shelter

2929 Hickory St.

Dallas, TX 75226