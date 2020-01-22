



In search of a new favorite fast food outlet?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest fast food destinations around Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings strike.

Fort Worth-area shoppers tend to spend more in the winter at quick serve food and beverage businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Fort Worth-area quick serve food and beverage businesses grew to $14 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Hookers Grill

Photo: Dusty C./Yelp

First on the list is Hookers Grill. Located at 213 W. Exchange Ave. in North Side, the fast food joint, which is known for its burgers and hot dogs, is the highest-rated fast food restaurant in Fort Worth, boasting 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

2. Super Chix

Photo: Super Chix/Yelp

Next up is Super Chix, situated at 1217 Eighth Ave., Suite 115. With four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop and fast food establishment has proven to be a local favorite.

3. MOD Pizza

Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp

MOD Pizza, an outpost of the chain that can be found at 4540 W. Bailey Boswell Road, Suite 180, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the fast casual cafe, which serves pizza and more, four stars out of 69 reviews.

4. In-N-Out Burger

Photo: Rob M./Yelp

Last but not least is a location of the chain In-N-Out Burger, a fast food eatery that serves burgers, fries and more, with four stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5916 Quebec St. to give it a go for yourself.