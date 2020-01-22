



– Firefighters in Fort Worth were out in the wet weather Wednesday morning battling a house fire that took the life of an elderly woman.

It was 4:30 a.m. when crews were called to the home in the 2100 block of Hudson Street. When firefighters arrived they found only light smoke coming from the house, but once inside heavy fire was in the front room.

The victim, who neighbors say was elderly, was found in the back of the house.

Firefighters reported that they did not hear alarms going off once they made entry. “You’re not gonna smell smoke and wake up,” said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Clay. “It’s important to have those things to wake you up when we’re sleeping.”

It didn’t take long for firefighters to put out the 1-alarm blaze, but crews stayed at the scene for hours putting out hot spots.

Investigators haven’t determined what sparked the fire, but believe the smoke and flames spread because all of the interior door of the house were open. “It’s important to have those barriers in between… fire starts in the front of the house, block it, make sure it doesn’t get in that room with you,” Clay said.

Arson investigators are also at th scene. The name of the victim has not been released.