UPDATED: January 22, 2020 11:12 AM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman and two of her dogs died in an early morning house fire in Fort Worth on January 22.
It was 4:30 a.m. when crews were called to the home in the 2100 block of Hudson Street. When firefighters arrived they found only light smoke coming from the house, but once inside heavy fire was in the front room.
Victim Jan Reynolds Davis, 70, and two of her dogs were found in the back of the house. Davis’ family is still trying to locate a third dog that belonged to her.
Firefighters reported they did not hear alarms going off when they made entry. “You’re not gonna smell smoke and wake up,” said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Clay. “It’s important to have those things to wake you up when we’re sleeping.”
It didn’t take long for firefighters to extinguish the 1-alarm blaze, but crews stayed at the scene for hours putting out hot spots.
Investigators haven’t determined what sparked the fire, but believe the smoke and flames spread easilybecause all of the interior door of the house were open. “It’s important to have those barriers in between… fire starts in the front of the house, block it, make sure it doesn’t get in that room with you,” Clay said.
Arson investigators were called to the scene, since the cause of the fire has not been determined.