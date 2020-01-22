  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

McKINNEY, Texas


McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Collin County day care worker convicted of injury to a child, Jessica Wiese has pleaded guilty to more charges.

Last month, the 44-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing an infant. She pleaded guilty on Wednesday to six more felony counts of injury to a child.

Only 2-months-old, little Kairo Grant has suffered broken ribs, a fractured wrist and broken leg at the hands of the woman entrusted with caring for him. (photo credit: Grant family)

Wiese was arrested in December 2018. The daycare where she worked, Joyous Montessori was then put under state review. She’s accused of breaking a 7-month-old baby’s arm and hitting another infant repeatedly in the head.

“It is a day-by-day process. I literally take it day-by-day because not only does my heart hurt for my own child, but other children who can’t defend themselves,” said one victim’s heartbroken mother, Ariel Murphy.

Wiese was arrested after detectives saw video from inside the school showing her slamming a 5-month-old baby onto a table.

She once worked in Plano and Frisco as a nurse but was stripped of her license to care for anyone in a medical facility in 2015. The state board revoked her license for her use of painkillers percocet and percodan. They concluded “there exists serious risks to public health and safety due to use of controlled substances or chemical dependency.”

Wiese’s youngest victim was a 2-month-old boy named Kairo Grant. His family said he suffered numerous broken bones.

His mother said Wiese’s former nursing background and how she lost her license should have been known.

 

