FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Fort Worth is on track to keep a long-standing, but now controversial mural on the side of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.
The Fort Worth Arts Commission voted Wednesday night to keep a mural showing African Americans picking cotton on the Will Rogers complex, but add historical context to it.
The center was built in 1936.
The NAACP says it would prefer the mural stay put.
“We never advocated for the removal because you don’t erase history. It’s history,” said Esteloa Williams of the NAACP in Tarrant County. “We would just like that you leave it, but then you provide it education, information, so that people don’t walk away with something that is a negative view. seeing it as it was with no explanation.”
Now the Fort Worth City Council has to decide on whether or not to go along with the recommendation from the Arts Commission.