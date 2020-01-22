  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:African-Americans, DFW News, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Arts Commission, Mural, NAACP, picking cotton, Will Rogers Memorial Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Fort Worth is on track to keep a long-standing, but now controversial mural on the side of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The Fort Worth Arts Commission voted Wednesday night to keep a mural showing African Americans picking cotton on the Will Rogers complex, but add historical context to it.

Will Rogers Memorial Center mural at night. (CBS 11)

The center was built in 1936.

The NAACP says it would prefer the mural stay put.

“We never advocated for  the removal because you don’t erase history. It’s history,” said Esteloa Williams of the NAACP in Tarrant County. “We would just like that you leave it, but then you provide it education, information, so that people don’t walk away with something that is a negative view. seeing it as it was with no explanation.”

Now the Fort Worth City Council has to decide on whether or not to go along with the recommendation from the Arts Commission.

Comments

Leave a Reply