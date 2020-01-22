



– Two North Texas cities voted this week to change how they handle retail pet sellers.

On Tuesday, The Colony City Council passed an ordinance that would make it harder for pet stores to open within city limits.

In Frisco, the city council voted to pass a set of regulations increasing transparency requirements for such establishments.

Both measures passed unanimously.

“Do what’s right by your consumers, and if someone has a problem, take care of it,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

In Frisco, Petland is the only pet store that sells cats and dogs. Last year the U.S. Humane Society conducted an undercover investigation at Petland.

The organization contends they found sick pets on multiple occasions.

But after investigating, Animal Services did not issue any major violations related to animal cruelty.

Under the new ordinance, retailers like Petland would need to disclose more information before a sale, such as the name of the pet’s breeder and whether the animal had received any medical care.

“They’re either going to follow it or they’re not,” said Council Member Shona Huffman. “And if they won’t follow it, I know council firmly believes we will take the most extreme measures to go in and say, ‘You’re not going to exist.'”

Even the owner of Petland supported the ordinance.

“We worked very hard getting this ordinance together,” said owner Jake Patel. “We’ll abide by all state, federal, and city laws, absolutely guaranteed.”

If store owners violate the rules, they could face civil or criminal penalties. The city could also revoke the shop’s permit to sell pets.

But some animal advocates said the Frisco ordinance falls short of a ban on retail pet sales, which Fort Worth, Austin and El Paso have already implemented.

“We believe it is possible to be pro-business and pro-consumer,” said Susan Oakey, an animal advocate.

Other opponents said Frisco’s proposal paled in comparison to the one passed by The Colony City Council.

“I think it’s the first step in many steps in the right direction to keep pet stores out of our city that are bringing in animals from puppy mills and backyard breeders,” said Shannon Greer, who spoke during the meeting in The Colony. “And it also protects our citizens.”

A spokesperson for Petland issued the following statement Wednesday:

“We are very pleased with the decision made by the city. Petland always strives to raise the bar, and we appreciate all of the input from the various parties involved in developing what ultimately resulted in what we see as a very strong ordinance pertaining to the retail sale of puppies and kittens. The community has always supported us, and that’s why we’ve been here in Frisco since 2003. We look forward to serving the community for many more years, and as always, doing what’s right; which is taking the best care possible of our pets. We regularly visit our breeders, post videos of them in our store, on our website, and on Facebook. We attend educational conferences many times per year and work closely with multiple veterinarians weekly.”