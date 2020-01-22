(CBSDFW.COM) – The future of Dak Prescott remains a hot topic as the Dallas Cowboys head into their offseason. The quarterback will be heading into his fifth season in the NFL seeking a new deal after completing his rookie contract.

It appears owner Jerry Jones knows the priority of keeping Prescott in a Cowboys uniform as the team looks to find success with their current offensive roster with new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jones spoke to reporters about the contract negotiations at the Houston Sports Awards Tuesday evening. He was there to present a lifetime achievement award to the family of the late Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.

“We know what our future is there. We’ll keep our head down and keep working on that,” Jones said.

The team knows the importance of having Prescott as he led the NFL’s top offense in the 2019 regular season. He finished the season with 4,902 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

It’s been reported that McCarthy would like to keep the Dallas offense mostly the same as this season’s, which includes Prescott under center and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sideline.

However, Jones is aware of the high price tag he may have to deal with during negotiations, especially for a player like Prescott in this quarterback-driven league.

“It’s always been expensive for quarterbacks. My first one was Troy Aikman and I made him the highest paid played in the NFL,” Jones said.

Along with Prescott, the Cowboys also head into the offseason with players such as Amari Cooper and Byron Jones looking for new contracts.

It remains to be seen just how much Jones is willing to fork over to keep the team’s top players in Dallas in order to make a strong playoff push with a new coach next season.