DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  – The Dallas Mavericks announced Wednesday that center Dwight Powell suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon during Tuesday night’s game.

The injury happened in the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 110-107 loss to the L.A. Clippers at American Airlines Center.

Powell is currently weighing his surgical options and updates will be provided as appropriate, the team said in a news release.

Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day held at American Airlines Center on September 21, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Getty Images)

Powell (6-10, 240) has appeared in 40 games (37 starts) for the Mavericks this season with averages of 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room putting no weight on his right leg.

Teammate J.J. Barea – who tore his right Achilles tendon last season – was distraught as Powell was taken off the court.

Powell is expected to be out for a significant amount of time, but the team has not said exactly how long.

