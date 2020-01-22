DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a shooting victim, critically injured while attending a Dallas ISD high school basketball game, plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the district.

“DISD failed to protect Marc Strickland and other students, and this lawsuit is an accountability mechanism,” attorney Justin Moore said Wednesday.

Moore represents Dewana Mitchell, Strickland’s mother.

Strickland was shot on Saturday, January 11. He died Saturday, January 18.

He was attending a high school game inside Dallas ISD’s Ellis Davis Fieldhouse. Police arrested a 15-year-old, who turned himself in to authorities the following day.

Dallas ISD officials said the 15-year-old had a handgun on him and cleared the gymnasium entry.

Students with camera phones captured the moments during the shooting. The gunfire caused panic for the more than 600 attendees of the Kimball vs. South Oak Cliff game.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa confirmed that metal detectors were not used for Dallas ISD basketball games, including the night Strickland was shot.

Three days after the shooting, DISD implemented enhanced security measures , using metal wands and detectors at Fieldhouse entrances, and banning all bags, backpacks and purses, unless the items were clear or see-through material.

Attorney Moore said Wednesday, the district’s lack of metal detectors showed disregard for student and public safety.

“We fully want to hold the school district and those who work for the school district, including board trustees liable for the death of Mr. Strickland, because we believe his blood is on their hands,” Moore said.

The spokesperson for Dallas ISD said the district does not comment on pending litigation.