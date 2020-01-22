Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City police have connected a robbery suspect who allegedly pistol whipped a clerk at a Dollar General to another robbery at a Grand Prairie Whataburger.
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City police have connected a robbery suspect who allegedly pistol whipped a clerk at a Dollar General to another robbery at a Grand Prairie Whataburger.
The Whataburger worker described the armed man as a ‘light skinned African American male’. His accomplice was a heavyset African American man.
A warrant for First Degree Aggravated Robbery was issued for the suspect after the Dollar General robbery on Western Center Blvd.
Please contact Detective Trevino at jtrevino@haltomcitytx.com if you have any information about either crime or the suspects.