AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday calling on the Austin Police Department to make arresting people for small, personal amounts of marijuana less of a priority, CBS Austin reports.
The resolution passed 9 to 0.
BREAKING: Item 59, that relates to how low level marijuana cases are enforced, arrested and tested in Austin passed 9-0, Flannigan and Adler absent @cbsaustin
— Adela Uchida (@adelauchida) January 23, 2020
It also keeps the city from spending money on equipment to test for THC levels.
This is not a decriminalization of marijuana, as it would be up to state lawmakers to pass a new law for that to happen.
District 4 Council Member Greg Casar wrote the resolution.
“We’re at that time where the police department would soon start dedicating resources, getting contracts with private labs to start pursuing low level marijuana cases,” he said before the vote.
The move only requires officers to pursue felony marijuana cases, where there is an intent to sell. Misdemeanor cases would be dismissed.
City officials say the officer on the scene would determine whether the offense falls under those regulations.
“Why would we want to dedicate new resources to pursuing low level pot charges? When we should instead be investing in our community,” said Casar.