DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting the 12th, 13th and 14th flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patients were 37, 62, and 77 years old and each one had underlying medical conditions.

To date, 14 influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 season (13 adult flu deaths and 1 pediatric death).

In addition, there are two possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths that are pending Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death.

“Flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. We urge everyone to get the flu vaccine if they have not already done so, and practice prevention measures”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.

“Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease-to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception.

It is not too late to receive your seasonal flu vaccine. Flu vaccines for adults and children are available at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites at no cost.

DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children at the following community outreach locations:

Saturday, January 25, 2020

9:00 am – 11:00 am

Pleasant Grove Christian Church

1324 Pleasant Dr.

Dallas, TX 75217

Thursday, January 30, 2020

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

South Branch Garland Library

4845 Broadway Ave.

Garland, TX 75043

Friday, January 31, 2020

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Austin Street Shelter

2929 Hickory St.

Dallas, TX 75226