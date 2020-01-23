Comments
(CBS 11) – The Dovells were an R&B/rock vocal group from Philadelphia, active from 1957-1963.
Members included Len Barry, Arnie Silver, Jerry Summers, Mike Dennis and Danny Brooks (who left in 1962).
The group charted five times with two Top 10 hits within a nine-month span from 1962-1963. Barry went out on his own later, known best for the song “1-2-3” which ranked #2 in the fall of 1965.
“You Can’t Sit Down” from May 1963 would be their final song to chart on Billboard, hitting #3 on the charts.
It was originally recorded in 1959 as “Can’t Sit Down” by the Bim Bam Boos.
Written by Dee Clark, Kal Mann and Cornell Muldrow, it was released on the Parkway Record label and runs 2:20.