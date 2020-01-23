DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Mesquite educator James Earle Cude was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison for child exploitation.
Cude, 55, who served as North Mesquite High School’s band director for more than a decade, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to receipt of child pornography.
Cude admitted he’d used the instant messaging app Kik to download images and videos of the sexual exploitation of minors, including a video of a young boy being raped by an adult man.
At his sentencing hearing, agents testified Cude used various apps to initiate chats with dozens of underage teens, requesting lewd photos and proposing sexual meetups.
Cude was arrested in February at a coffee shop, after exchanging explicit messages with an individual he believed was a 13-year-old boy.
Cude’s messages were actually sent to an undercover agent.
He later admitted he’d enticed the boy there for sexual contact.