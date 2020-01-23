FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The nation’s oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed U.S. Rep. Kay Granger for re-election.

National Right to Life praised the Fort Worth Republican for her work on important pro-life legislation and her 100% voting record in the 116th Congress.

“Nothing is more sacred than life, and that’s why I’m proud to be endorsed by National Right to Life and other pro-life leaders and organizations,” said Granger. “In Congress, I’ll continue to defend the unborn against those who do not value life or the values we hold dear in the 12th district.”

Granger co-sponsored and voted for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require that a baby born alive during an abortion must be afforded the same degree of care that would apply to any other child at the same gestational age. She also voted for the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, legislation to protect unborn children at 20 weeks. Granger also opposes using tax dollars to pay for abortion and taxpayer funding of abortion providers.

In December, President Donald Trump also endorsed Rep. Granger for reelection.

Congresswoman Kay @GrangerCampaign has worked hard for Texas and been a strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda. She’s strong on #2A and Securing our Border and is 100% pro-life. Kay has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

