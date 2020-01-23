



— A couple from Utah was arrested in 2019 in connection with the deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach. Now new charges have been filed against the pair.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, and Amanda Noverr, 33, were indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, felony theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Kleburg County District Attorney John Hubert said.

Noverr and Williams were arrested following the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, who were traveling through Texas on their way to Florida, where they planned to sell Christmas trees.

Family members reported the Butlers missing in October 16, and their bodies were found in a shallow grave less than two weeks later on Padre Island.

According to the indictment, the tampering charge is linked to the burial of the Butlers’ bodies, and the felony theft charge is for the theft of James Butler’s lawnmower, which was valued at more than $30,000.

A gag order has been issued, preventing attorneys including defense lawyers from commenting on the case.

“We don’t want to go into the facts of the case because we don’t want to prejudice the jury,” Hubert said. “We’re mainly focused on letting the public know that they have been indicted and what they’ve been indicted on.”

Hubert would not say whether Noverr or Williams would face murder charges, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Authorities previously said the Butlers’ deaths were being investigated as homicides.

