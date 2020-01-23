HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school teacher and coach in Texas is on administrative leave after allegedly making threatening statements about the principal and a baseball coach.

Mark Davis is a coach and teacher Concordia Lutheran, a private school in Tomball, Texas — about 30 miles northwest of Houston.

At a probable cause hearing, prosecutors said Davis a co-worker at the school that he had a gun with him, after making angry statements about hoe he felt he had been treated by the principal and another coach at the school.

During the hearing the court heard how Davis had applied for a coaching job at another school but didn’t get the job, and that he felt it was because the principal had given him a bad reference. Davis allegedly said the type of treatment he’d received from the principal “is the reason that people ‘snap.'”

According to the co-worker, Davis was also ranting about the school’s head baseball coach, who he felt had discriminated against him by not giving him a promotion.

The employee said he was alarmed and concerned for the safety of the school leaders and reported the incident. When school security located Davis, 62, in his classroom he had a briefcase with a loaded handgun inside. Security took the weapon and ordered him to leave the property.

Police said while Davis does have a license to carry a handgun, weapons are forbidden on school property.

Davis now faces a felony charge for carrying a prohibited weapon and a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of a firearm. He was arrested and released after posting a bond of more than $50,000.

Davis was also ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the school and his concealed carry license was revoked.