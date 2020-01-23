MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man said police in West Texas shot and injured his 3-year-old daughter and his teenage son as they searched a home Wednesday night.
Luis Gomez told a local news station that his daughter and son were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at a home in Midland while police executed a search warrant. The father said his son was shot in the arm and his daughter was shot in the back. His son was taken into custody while his daughter remains hospitalized.
Spokeswoman for city of Midland, Erin Bailey, confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place but referred all other questions about it to the Texas Rangers.
It is unclear at this time why police were executing a search warrant on the home.
