MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 3-year-old girl has been shot in a gunfight between police and 16-year-old male suspect during a drug raid at a West Texas house Wednesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Midland police officers were serving a search warrant at a house near Hogan Park in eastern Midland around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22 when a gunfight ensued with the teenage suspect that wounded the child.
Luis Gomez, the father of both the teen and the 3-year-old girl, said his son was shot in the arm and his daughter was shot in the back during the search warrant.
DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said Friday the girl was in stable condition at a hospital and the teen was taken into custody.
