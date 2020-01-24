TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Friday that nine individuals have been arrested and charged with drug and firearm violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
A federal grand jury returned the 42-count indictment on Jan. 15, 2020, charging the following individuals with being involved in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine in Smith, Cherokee and Rusk County:
- Alexa Leigh Brown, 50, of Tyler
- Stanley Wayne Hunter, 43, of Troup
- David Raymond Lusk, 41, of Jacksonville
- Johnathan Rudy Duke, 30, of Recklaw
- Anthony Russell Hamilton, 42, of Tyler
- Donald Ray Carr, 55, of Tyler
- Justin Ray Carr, 32, of Tyler
- Joseph Paul Melancon, 46, of Henderson
- Tonya Hudson Hammonds, 46, of Troup
The indictment alleges that the arrested individuals conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in eastern Texas, and that several of the defendants possessed firearms while being convicted felons.
The son of Donald Carr, Justin, received the most charges.
Many of the charged offenses — including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — carry a statutory penalty range that includes life in prison.