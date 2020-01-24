



Rubye Rhodes and her mother are now back home in Oklahoma City.

Rubye sleeps a lot and is in a lot of pain, her mother Diamond Dixon told CBS 11.

Dixon said they were told Rubye should be able to go back to school by Monday, February 3, but they have a doctor appointment before that to make sure she will be okay to attend or if she needs a little bit more time.

Dallas Police have yet to find the driver who opened fire on the SUV along I-35E near the Mañana Drive exit, with Dixon and her daughter inside.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. last Sunday.

Rubye was sitting in the backseat when she was hit by at least one bullet.

“My child started screaming, ‘I got shot mama, I got hit,’” said Dixon.

Dixon said a driver who was speeding swerved in front of her, cutting her off. Dixon then honked her horn at him, and he slammed on his brakes.

“So my thought was to get away from him,” she said. “It was a white male, salt and pepper hair. He had a shorter haircut with a goatee.”

When Dixon got into the other lane and started to pull past him, that’s when she says he started shooting.

“He looked at me, we made eye contact before, and the next thing I know is pop, pop, pop,” said Dixon. “It’s one of those things you see and hear about in the news, someone being involved in a road rage incident or something like that, but you never really think it will happen to you.”

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373 – TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.