WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Baylor University student who recently traveled to China is being tested for a possible case of 2019 novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is waiting for test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials said the immediate health risk to the Baylor campus community is low.

The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of novel coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Baylor moved the student to an isolated room on campus as a precaution.

Facility Services also thoroughly sanitized the student’s residence hall room, as well as the residence hall where the individual lived.

The student is being monitored by Baylor, state and local health officials.

The University also is working with the student to make sure needs are being met during the isolation period.

Baylor said it continues to work closely with University Health Services, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and state and federal health officials.

According to the CDC, if you traveled to China on or after Dec. 1, 2019, and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, you should:

• Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

• Avoid contact with others.

• Not travel while sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

In addition, flu activity continues to be high in Central Texas, and students, faculty and staff are encouraged to take the same everyday actions as above to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.