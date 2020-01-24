Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The westbound lanes of Interstate-30 in Dallas were shutdown early Friday morning after a police chase ended with a crash.
It was after 4:00 a.m. when officers tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car.
The chase began in East Dallas and went into Pleasant Grove and East Oak Cliff before the driver go onto I-30.
The chase lasted for about 20 minutes and ended when the driver crashed near Samuell Boulevard.
Police made at least one arrest after the crash. No word exactly how many people were in the car at the time.
Several lanes of the freeway were closed for about an hour as DPD worked the investigation.