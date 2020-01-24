Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a man who threw a large rock into a Texaco station and grabbed two cases of scratch-off lottery tickets.
The theft happened on January 23, at about 4:30 a.m.
The suspect’s vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan, backed into a parking space at the Texaco, at 11770 Ferguson Rd. He then committed the smash and grab.
His car had a paper tag on the rear license plate.
If anyone has information that may help identify the suspect, contact Detective Winkler, #8588, at Northeast Investigative at (214) 671-0165 or Stephen.Winkler@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.