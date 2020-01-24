  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A junior high school student was shot and killed at a home in Waxahachie late Thursday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Main Street. Arriving officers found a person inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Waxahachie ISD officials said the victim was a student at Coleman Junior High School.

Police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

