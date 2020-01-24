HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An explosion in Houston early Friday morning damaged nearby homes and businesses and was reportedly felt throughout the city.

The explosion happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the northwestern area of the city.

KTRK reports the explosion was at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing plant on Gessner Road. The owner said the blast came from a propylene tank.

The fire department said at least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries in the area. The department also sent a hazmat crew to the scene.

Authorities said one person is also unaccounted for in the area of the blast.

One resident captured the explosion on his camera as it could seen lighting up the sky and a large fire that followed.

According to KTRK, residents reported the explosion shook their homes and caused damage, such as broken windows and doors. Damage was also seen at a nearby convenience store, where doors were knocked off their hinges.

An elementary school and a middle school in Cy-Fair ISD were closed Friday due to the explosion.

There were no visible flames as the sun rose and the extent of the damage could be seen better. Aerial video showed the rubble from the explosion and surrounding buildings and residences damaged.