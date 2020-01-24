Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic is set to be the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James 15 years ago.
It’s yet another link between 20-year-old Doncic and the player he grew up admiring as a young pro in Spain. Doncic is in line for his All-Star debut in his second season.
James also was in his second year when he made his first appearance and first start in 2005.
Doncic came close to topping James as the leading vote-getter. Instead, James will be a captain and decide who to take with the first pick in the All-Star draft.
