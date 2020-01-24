NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In between studying and school, a group of North Texas teenagers is preparing to go on tour in Europe with another well-known Texas band: Bowling for Soup.

“It seriously hasn’t sunk in,” said 15-year-old Maren Alford, the drummer for the all-girl band Not Ur Girlfrenz. “I’ll be on tour in the U.K., and then the next day I’m sitting in my AP world history class.”

The group is made up of Alford, 15-year-old Liv Haynes and her 13-year-old sister Gigi. For all of them, music has always been a part of their lives.

“Our dad plays the guitar. So every night before we went to bed he would sing us not your average lullabies,“ Liv said.

The bedtime jams included Nirvana, Pearl Jam and The Counting Crows.

The Haynes sisters met Alford at an acting studio where they played some songs, and the rest is history.

“Then we had our first gig, and it was like our first time really performing for people, and it was just like so much energy,” Alford said.

And that energy is leading them to big places. They’ve already done one tour with Bowling for Soup, and they were also the youngest band to ever play in the Vans Warped Tour.

It’s a journey they hope will one day lead to the Grammy stage, but for now, the girls are just soaking up the experience.