  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMPaid Program
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:16-Year-Old, Boy, Crawford Park, Dallas, dallas police, dead, dfw, dpd, homicidal violence, investigation, North Texas, Park, Police

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead near a park in Dallas Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:51 a.m. Jan. 23, police responded to a 911 call reporting a dead person near the east tree line of Crawford Park.

When officers arrived, they found Franklin Alexander Mercado face down — appearing to have died of homicidal violence.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact Det. Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply