DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead near a park in Dallas Thursday morning.
At approximately 10:51 a.m. Jan. 23, police responded to a 911 call reporting a dead person near the east tree line of Crawford Park.
When officers arrived, they found Franklin Alexander Mercado face down — appearing to have died of homicidal violence.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact Det. Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.