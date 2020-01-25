Comments
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 4-year-old child has died and a 6-year-old boy was injured in a car crash in Euless Friday night.
On Jan. 24, Euless police responded to a crash on W. Airport Freeway, where a mother and four children in a disabled vehicle were struck from behind by an SUV.
The 4-year-old child — identified as Nolan Coleman — was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine where he later died. The 6-year-old boy — who has not been identified — was also transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time, but police said there are no criminal charges related to the crash.