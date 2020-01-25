ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Over three weeks after a man was murdered in Arlington, police found and arrested the suspect 1,400 miles away in California.
Antonio Garcia, 27, was arrested in Los Angeles for the murder of Cedric Dawkins by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1 a.m. Jan. 1, Arlington police located Dawkins lying in his apartment in the 2300 block of Streambed Court with multiple gunshot wounds. The 29-year old man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Following his murder, Arlington detectives quickly identified Garcia as the suspect and worked with federal authorities to track his whereabouts.
The Arlington Police Department is currently working on the extradition of Garcia back to Tarrant County.