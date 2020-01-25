DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for two teenagers responsible for the murder of a 47-year-old man.
At approximately 8:49 p.m. Jan. 2, police responded to a shooting call at 6100 Concerto Lane. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Anthony Lee Ross, a 47-year old black man, dead in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives later learned Ross was approached by two black males before being shot, and they fled the scene running eastbound on Signing Hills Drive.
A little over three weeks later, it was determined that Darrion Allen, 19, and Kam’Ron Leeks, 17, were responsible for the murder.
Anyone with information regarding Allen’s and Leek’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department or Det. Chaney at 214-671-3650.