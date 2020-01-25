Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 24-year-old man has died after his father shot him Friday.
Just after noon Jan. 25, police were sent to the 300 block of Coach House Circle in reference to a shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives found that the victim and his father had been involved in a domestic dispute when — at one point — the father shot him.
The identities of the two involved have not been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.