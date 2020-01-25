Filed Under:3 year old, car, Cypress, dead, Ed Gonzalez, girl, Harris County, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities said a 3-year-old Houston-area girl died Saturday after her parent’s vehicle was left in neutral in the driveway and rolled back, striking her.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez said it appears the child’s parent had arrived at their Cypress home and started unloading the vehicle, which had inadvertently been left in neutral, when it rolled back.

