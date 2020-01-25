Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to propel the surging Utah Jazz to a 112-107 come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Jazz, who have won 14 of their last 15 games.
Luka Doncic scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped two of three after winning four straight. Doncic managed only two points in the final quarter.
Seth Curry added 19 points for Dallas and Kristaps Porzingis scored 15.
The Mavericks are now 28-17 and will take on Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night at 7 p.m.
