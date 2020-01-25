DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been a hard month in Dallas as the city lost both a one year old and an 18 year old to gun violence.
But this summer, the nonprofit “No More Violence” will host a three day youth convention aimed to make an impact on a child’s life.
A series of events will be hosted at the convention, like a march against gun violence and a “hooping with heroes” basketball game.
“I think the one thing is showing that you care,” No More Violence Founder, Patricia Allen, said. “It don’t have to be your child, it could be maybe someone that is maybe at school or off in the streets. In the community — showing that child that you care whether it’s just giving a child words of encouragement, whether it’s just giving a child a hug. I can tell you children can sense true love.”
Parents told CBS 11 that a lot of children are afraid to go to the police and that this will allow them to create a relationship where if they witness a crime, they won’t be afraid to report it.