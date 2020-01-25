Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One woman was shot and injured during a road rage incident in Dallas, police said.
Officers said the woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was shot near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill by another vehicle occupied by two Latino men.
The driver of the victim’s vehicle returned fire and then drove the victim to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.
After the shooting, both suspects fled the scene and no additional information has been released at this time.